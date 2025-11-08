6 lakh vehicles yet to get HSRP in just 21 Days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Only 2.81 lakh out of 9.54 lakh vehicles registered before April 2019 have been fitted with High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) in the district so far. Around 6.72 lakh vehicles are still waiting for installation, even as the November 30 deadline approaches.

Vehicle owners are now anxious will the government extend the deadline again or begin action in December? Earlier, the transport department had set August 15 as the deadline for all pre-April 2019 vehicles. By then, 1.32 lakh vehicles had completed installation, while 2.49 lakh owners had registered online. After several requests from vehicle owners, the department extended the deadline for the third time up to November 30. In the past two and a half months, another 1.49 lakh vehicles have received new plates. However, nearly six lakh vehicle owners still haven’t complied.

3.4 lakh vehicles applied online

A total of 3.40 lakh vehicle owners have registered online for HSRP installation. Of these, 2.81 lakh have already received their number plates, while the remaining are in the queue.

How to Get the HSRP Installed

Vehicle owners can apply for HSRP on the official website. They must provide their RC book, registration number, and chassis number while applying. After booking a slot, the vehicle needs to be taken to an authorized centre for installation.

‘Install plates without delay’

“The response to HSRP installation has improved in recent months. Those who haven’t installed the plates yet should do it immediately,”

— Vijay Kathole, Regional Transport Officer