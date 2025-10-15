6 mm rainfall in city after 11 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various parts of the city experienced drizzle and heavy rain on Wednesday after 11 days. Moderate, light to heavy rain showers were recorded in some parts of the district.

A total of 6.1 mm of rain was recorded at MGM University until 9.45 pm while Padegaon received 1 mm rainfall. But nothing was recorded at the Chikalthana Observatory. Meteorologists have predicted that there would be rain during the Diwali festival days.

A total of 2.4 mm of rainfall was recorded on October 4. Before that, 4 mm rain was registered on September 30 and 13 mm rainfall was recorded on September 28.

It was cloudy in the morning. As there was a rise in mercury, the atmosphere was humid. The maximum temperature during the day was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.8 degrees Celsius.

By evening, the sky was again covered with clouds. The sky became cloudy, and after a gentle breeze started blowing, lightning and thunder started. There were light showers in some parts of the city at 7.30 pm. It started raining heavily at 9.25 pm.

Rain forecast for Diwali

There may be rainfall in the next eight days. Although the weather department warned that the monsoon season is over, there will be rain due to a cyclone in the Indian Ocean. There will be rain forecast for Diwali. The rain will be accompanied by lightning and thunder.

(Shrinivas Aundhkar, Meteorologist)