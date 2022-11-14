6 nomination papers filed in 2nd phase of Senate, AC polls

Aurangabad: A total of five candidates filed six nomination papers on Monday for the second phase of Senate-Graduate and Academic Council elections.

Election Returning Officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the election for the first phase Senate-Graduate would be held on November 26 for 10 ten seats including five for reserved category. The election will be held for the 29 seats of the remaining collegiums of the Senate in the second phase.

There are ten seats each in Principals' and College Teachers' Collegiums respectively while six candidates will be elected from the Management Representatives. There will election for three seats in the University Teachers category.

The election for Academic Council will be conducted on December 10. The last date for filling the nomination papers is November 19. The counting of votes will be held on December 13. The voters' list was released and the process of nomination filling began last week.

The names of candidates who filed nomination papers are as follows; Ankush Babaurao Kadam (two nomination papers) from Teachers Collegium while Sanjay Kamble and Satish Gavit filed one nomination paper each. Nitin Jadhav and Vinayak Chauthe filed nomination papers from the Management Representatives category.