6 UG centres changed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University changed the six centres of different undergraduate courses examinations began at 239 centres on Tuesday.

In a circular issued by the university stated that the centres were changed because of technical reasons. The list of previous and new centres in four districts is as follows;

Old centre name---new centre name--courses

--Dr I B P Mahila College-Deogiri College-B Sc (Forensic Science, Data Science) and BFA

--Mahila Arts College (Harsul)--Maulana Azad college-B Sc and BCA

--Maulana Azad College---Padmavati College of Computer Science-BA and B Sc

--College of Management and IT--Disha Social Work College (Shendra)-BA, B Com, B Sc

--King’s College (Jalna)---Ankushrao Tope College (Jalna)--B A

--Chhatrapati Shivaji College of Computer and Mgmt (Beed)-Yogeshwari College (Beed)-B Sc and BCA.