6 UG centres changed
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 21, 2023 07:10 PM 2023-11-21T19:10:02+5:30 2023-11-21T19:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Examination and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University changed the six centres of different undergraduate courses examinations began at 239 centres on Tuesday.
In a circular issued by the university stated that the centres were changed because of technical reasons. The list of previous and new centres in four districts is as follows;
Old centre name---new centre name--courses
--Dr I B P Mahila College-Deogiri College-B Sc (Forensic Science, Data Science) and BFA
--Mahila Arts College (Harsul)--Maulana Azad college-B Sc and BCA
--Maulana Azad College---Padmavati College of Computer Science-BA and B Sc
--College of Management and IT--Disha Social Work College (Shendra)-BA, B Com, B Sc
--King’s College (Jalna)---Ankushrao Tope College (Jalna)--B A
--Chhatrapati Shivaji College of Computer and Mgmt (Beed)-Yogeshwari College (Beed)-B Sc and BCA.Open in app