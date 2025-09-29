60-Bed emergency ward at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With flood situations reported in Paithan and other parts of the district, the risk of epidemics is being expressed. Against this backdrop, a 60-bed ward has been prepared at the Super Specialty Hospital of GMCH. Facilities including oxygen and other essential healthcare support will be available here.

A review meeting was held at the Dean’s office on Monday to plan treatment preparedness for possible outbreaks. Currently, GMCH has a medicine stock sufficient for five months. Additionally, requirements for tests such as dengue, malaria, and other illnesses are adequately available, informed Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre.

GMCH team visited Paithan

On Monday, Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre along with the GMCH team visited Paithan. They reviewed the rural health training team and available facilities there. For this purpose, an emergency committee has been formed, and medicines and manpower will be provided as required. On this occasion, Government Cancer Hospital Special Officer Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, Dr. Bharat Sonawane, Dr. Kashinath Garkal, Dr. Bharat Chavan, Dr. M.B. Lingayat, and Dr. Avinash Lamb were present.

District Hospital also alert

Along with rural hospitals and sub-district hospitals, the District Hospital is also on alert. If patients are referred from rural areas, they will be treated at the district hospital. Sufficient medicine stock is available. Two teams have been deployed to Paithan.

– Dr. Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, District Surgeon

At Shrinath High School, Paithan, Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Dr. Arvind Gaikwad collecting health information of relocated citizens.