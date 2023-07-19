60% consumers in Aurangabad zone opt for online payment of electricity bills

0.25 percent discount on electricity bills up to Rs 500

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Aurangabad zone, online payment of electricity bills is gaining popularity among consumers due to the discount offered and the convenience of avoiding long queues at payment centers. According to Chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele, about three lakh consumers paid electricity bills worth Rs 462 crore online in June, and 60 percent of total consumers utilized the online facility. Dr Kele has urged the remaining consumers to take advantage of the discount by paying their electricity bills online.

Consumers can make online payments through the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) mobile app or website (www.mahadiscom.in) using net banking, credit/debit cards, mobile wallets, and cash cards. Additionally, consumers can opt for the "Go-Green" scheme and receive their electricity bills via email instead of printed paper, saving Rs 120 per year. Further, consumers who choose the "Go-Green" option receive a discount of Rs 10 per month. The MSEDCL is encouraging consumers to adopt online payment methods and take advantage of the benefits offered. The information about the online payment facility and the "Go-Green" scheme is available on the MSEDCL website.

Online payment services are free of charge, except for credit card payments, and consumers receive a 0.25 percent discount on electricity bills up to Rs 500 for paying online. Consumers who pay online receive an immediate receipt via SMS and can view their payment history and receipts on the MSEDCL website.