60 students of SPI qualify UPSC-NDA exam

Col Makarand Deshmukh joins as director

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 60 students of Service Preparatory Institute (SPI) qualified the written examination conducted by union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for National Defence (NDA) Academy and Naval Academy (NA).

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the newly appointed director of SPI Col (retd) Makarand Deshmukh, the 49-year-old SPI is not just a training institute but is becoming a mother institution that produces officers for the country.

“As many as 60 students of the institute have qualified in this year’s NDA written examination and made the name of the State and the city bright. Out of the 48th batch, two are from Beed and 12 students are from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the remaining are from other districts.

Students from three batches of the institute have done remarkably well, and four female students have also achieved remarkable success in the exam.

The ‘Service Selection Board’ will hold interview of the passed students in coming December-January, and eligible students will get an opportunity of admission in the prestigious NDA and INA.The institute will invite renowned experts and professors to provide special training to prepare these students.

Box

Col Makarand Deshmukh who retired from the Indian Army in December 2022, took charge of the post on October 9. “Many things have to be done for the institute. This institute is completing 50 years in 2026. A proposal for a new hostel will also be sent to the government. The institute will never give up the desire to produce maximum qualified officers. He said that efforts will be made to increase the infrastructure facilities in the next 2 years.

During this five decades, 650 students have joined NDA, CDS and other defense services as officers. Many alumni are today working in important positions in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. Due to the success of the organisation, the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is shining on the national map.