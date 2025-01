6,000 Electricity Consumers Clear Rs 10 Crore Dues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Under Mahavitaran's amnesty scheme for permanently disconnected (PD) domestic, commercial, and industrial electricity consumers, 6,000 consumers have cleared Rs 10 crore in outstanding bills. The scheme, active until March 31, offers a waiver on interest and late fees for bill payments. Chief engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot urged remaining consumers to take advantage of the scheme to avoid legal action.