601 citizens donated blood in one day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city-based charitable organisation, Al-Farhan Medical Foundation has organised a blood donation camp, at three different locations in the city, on Sunday. A total of 601 units of blood donated by citizens including 31 females was collected at the camp during the whole day.

The camp was organised at three different locations - Younus Colony (Katkat Gate); Aam Khas Maidan (Edu Expo) and Gandhi Bhavan (Silk Mills Colony) from 10 am to 11 pm.

Of the total units of blood collected at the camp, 256 bags have been given to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Blood Bank, 131 to Maharashtra Blood Bank and 214 Lokmanya Blood Bank.

There emerges a shortage of blood sometimes in the blood banks of the city. Hence the needy patients during their medical emergency had to face inconvenience. The situation gets worse, especially during the summer season.

The Foundation has been active for the last 12 years. It was appealing to the citizens to donate blood for the last many days.

The foundation’s team includes Zeeshan Patel, Nizam Siddiqui, Khan Razi, Riyaz Kazi, Naser Basmeh, Abdul Majed, Raees Ahmed, Shadab Siddiqui, Kazi Hafeez, Mohammad Altaf, Ehsan Khan, Syed Amin, Feroz Khan, Roshan Khan, Anwar Khan, Faiz Patel, Marif Shaikh and Kashif Mulla, along with local youth from Younus Colony, Baijipura, and Silk Mills Colony (Railway Station) worked hard for the success of the camp.