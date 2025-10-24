61 injured due to firecrackers bursting in 3 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Reckless bursting of firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations has proven costly for many, with 61 people suffering burn injuries over the past three days in the city. According to reports, 24 people were treated at Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and later discharged, while one person remains in critical condition and is being treated in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Despite rain on Wednesday, which coincided with Diwali and Lakshmi Poojan, residents enthusiastically celebrated by bursting firecrackers across the city. However, a lack of caution led to numerous accidents involving children, youth, women, and men.

At GMCH, 24 burn victims received treatment. One young man suffered 15–20% burns on his hands and face and was admitted to the burn ward on Wednesday. In Chikalthana, 11 people were injured while bursting crackers; all were treated and discharged, doctors said.

Preliminary reports from private hospitals indicate that over the past three days, around 26 patients with burn injuries were admitted, 14 sustained burns to their hands, and two suffered facial burns, according to medical officials.