61 People treated for stray dog bites at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Wednesday, 61 people who were bitten by stray dogs received treatment at GMCH. Among them, 9 children under the age of 12 were treated in Ward No. 24 of the Pediatric Department, while 52 people were treated throughout the day in Ward No. 10. After a stray dog bite, patients are given a rabies vaccine. Once vaccinated, the patient is kept under observation in the hospital for two hours.