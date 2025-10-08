61 People treated for stray dog bites at GMCH
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 8, 2025 20:45 IST2025-10-08T20:45:11+5:302025-10-08T20:45:11+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Wednesday, 61 people who were bitten by stray dogs received treatment at GMCH. Among them, 9 children under the age of 12 were treated in Ward No. 24 of the Pediatric Department, while 52 people were treated throughout the day in Ward No. 10. After a stray dog bite, patients are given a rabies vaccine. Once vaccinated, the patient is kept under observation in the hospital for two hours.