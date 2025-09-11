610 students participate in district level ‘Avishkar’ competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 610 young researchers presented projects in the district-level 'Avishkar' innovation and research competition of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University held at Muktanand College, Gangapur, on Thursday.

Prominent industrialist Balasaheb Sancheti inaugurated the research festival while Principal of the college Dr Ramrao Chavan presided over the function. Avishkar University coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe, Dr Pravin Yannawar, Dr Vinay Lomte, Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh and others.

Delivering the inaugural address, Balasaheb Sancheti said, “In recent times, the world has been changing rapidly. In our childhood, the biggest change we witnessed was electricity in our homes, and later air-conditioners. But today, with mobile phones, countless opportunities have opened up for you.” A total of 610 students from more than 80 colleges from the district participated.

There is a competition and events in six streams. The stream-wise number of participants is as follows: Humanities and Fine Arts (62), Commerce, Management and Law (59), Basic Sciences (106), Agriculture and Animal Husbandry (67), Engineering and Technology (214) and Medicine and Pharmacy (46).

Innovation in division

While explaining what innovation means, Principal Dr Chavan said, “A farmer from Dharur created a device to collect dung so that his daughter wouldn’t have to manually gather it. Similarly, a farmer’s daughter from Ghansawangi developed a stick useful for agricultural purposes.”