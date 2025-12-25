62 gas cylinders stolen; truck abandoned on roadside

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves stole a truck loaded with gas cylinders from Naregaon, made away with 62 cylinders, and later abandoned the vehicle on the road near the Zalta Phata area. The theft came to light at around 8 am on December 24.

The driver, Sundar Mundhe (38, Pisadevi), works as a gas cylinder driver for HPCL. On the evening of December 23, he had loaded 340 cylinders of 14-kg gas and four cylinders of 5-kg gas onto the truck at the HPCL facility in Naregaon. At around 10 pm the same night, he parked the truck in the parking area outside the company premises in Naregaon and went home. In his complaint, he stated that the truck keys were left inside the vehicle.

When he returned to the spot at around 8 am on December 24, the truck was missing. After searching, the truck was found abandoned on the road near Zalta Phata. However, 62 gas cylinders were found missing. A case has been registered at the MIDC Cidco police station, and police constable Subhash Pawar is conducting further investigation.