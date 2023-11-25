623 youngsters got victim of instant loans in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Instant loans through mobile apps is a growing headache in the city as more than 600 boys and girls were found to be trapped in the past 10 months from the city. Adding to the woes, these debtors are forced to undergo severe stress and harassment from the cyber crooks.

It is learnt that Aniket was studying in the final year in engineering stream. He was badly in need of money and all the doors of hope were closed. His fees amount was also lost. Later on, he downloaded an app and obtained an instant loan of Rs 20,000. He got the money in one click, but had to undergo stress for three long months. As per norms, he repaid the principal amount along with the interest then also he was receiving threatening messages from the cyber criminals.

It is learnt that the cyber crooks take possession of your mobile as soon as you download the app. They steal the data without your consent and threaten to make it viral. The same happened to Aniket and extra money was demanded from him.

Observations

Police have noticed that there are more than 1,000 apps and the rackets are operated from international level.

Many advertisements circulate on social media about instant loans. After downloading the app and completing due process, the loan is sanctioned and the money is transferred into your account immediately.

These financial agencies charge 18 to 24 per cent rate of interest and then blackmail the person for money. They hack the mobile and demand for more money. Majority of these money extractors are women.

Precautions to be taken

Always take a loan from a nationalised bank. The instant money providing companies do not have any record.

The agencies after downloading the instant loan app seek your permission to enter in your mobile gallery, contacts and location. Hence do not give the permission.

Think twice before sharing your personal documents while obtaining the online loan. There are chances of misusing them.

Where to complaint

The police administration has appealed to contact your local cyber crime cell and register your complaint on the website https://cybercrime.gov.in/.

Do not fear to blackmailing

The assistant police inspector (Cyber Cell)

Amol Satodkar said, “ Do not believe in instant loans. Their intention, under the aegis of giving you a loan, is to steal your mobile data, misuse it and blackmail you. If you are being blackmailed then do not get afraid of it and contact the cyber cell immediately and register your complaint.”