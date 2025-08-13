63 K seats of 11th Std still vacant in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 63,000 seats of 11th standard admissions are still vacant in the district. It may be noted that the admission process for the 11th standard began two months ago for the academic year 2025-26. A total of four Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds have been completed so far.

There are 1, 14, 440 seats in the districts. A total of 50,799 students confirmed admission while 63,641 seats are vacant in Arts, Commerce and Science streams. More than 50 per cent of the seats are likely to remain vacant.

There are 9,525 junior colleges of all three branches in the State. They have an admission capacity of 21.50 lakh. A total of 14,55,945 students have registered for admission to the 11th standard in the junior colleges so far. Out of which, 12,34,416 students have secured admission. According to the statistics in the State, it is estimated that more than 6 lakh seats would remain vacant.

In the fourth round, admissions were completed on August 11. Now, the 'Special Round' has started on August 12. New registration of students and correction of Part-1 on August 12 and 13 and junior colleges have been allowed to manage as per their situation.

Vacancies for the special round will be announced on the portal on August 14. New registration for the special round, correction of the filled application, and priority entry in Part-2 of the admission form have been allowed between August 15 and 17. The allotment lists for this round will be announced on August 19.

After that, one will have to go to the college in person by 5 pm on August 19 and 20 to confirm the admission. Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar said that the registration for the special round had begun and students should participate and confirm the admissions.