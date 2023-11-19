63-year-old man drowns in well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 63-year-old man from Pimparkhed near Pishor village of the district drowned in a well of Gaurpimpri Shivar at 12 noon on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Prabhu Daulat Hande.

According to details, some villagers saw Prabhu Hande in a well located at gut no 145 in Gaurpimpri Shivar. They took out Prabbu and rushed him to the primary health centre (PHC) of Nachanwell. However, the PHC medical officer declared him brought dead. A case of accident death was registered with Pishor Police Station.