65 L records examined for evidence related to Kunbi reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The search for records related to the Maratha Kunbi reservation of Nizam rule on a war footing in all the districts of Marathwada. Nearly 65 lakh documents have been examined until today but a census done during the British era and evidence of Nizam's rule has not been found yet. However, references to Kumbi mentioned in 5,000 documents were found. The Search Committee said that more than 80 lakh documents would be examined to obtain evidence for the reservation.

challenge to search 100-year-old records

The entries of Kunbi were found in the documents of some districts adjoining Vidarbha. Kunbi was mentioned in Kotwal Panchi documents of Vidarbha where the community members will be able to get caste certificates easily. Records of Vidarbha were found due to the Berar Act and the Hindi language.

Census records of Marathwada done from 1901 to 1931 were also not found nor were administrative records of Nizam rule. Nearly 36 per cent to 40 per cent of entries were made only during this period. The entries are not found in regular record research. The sources said that examining documents of 100 years old is a big challenge, so, searching for required documents would take time.

No record was found in Hyd

A team of the Revenue Department led by State Revenue Department commissioner Niranjan Sudhanshu went to Hyderabad on September 6 to examine documents from the Nizam era.

Deputy commissioner Dr Anant Gavhane, chief executive officer of Beed Zilla Parishad Avinash Pathak, Babasaheb Beldar, additional district collector, retired deputy collector and other officers along with Urdu language were the members of the team.

The team did not find anything. The list of residences of a census done in 1931 and before it was not found. Some of the documents were in the Persian language, however, there is no reference to Kunbi. The sources said that since old records of Hyderabad State were destroyed, it would create problems in searching documents.

District-wise cell found

The district-wise cells were established with each of them comprising 10 to 12 officers from different departments in the region. The information will be collected as per the proforma prepared by the Beed district collector. The committee is gearing up to examine entries of jail documents since 1930.

Nearly a total of 35 lakh documents of the regions since 1967 were examined. Of them, 4,160 had preliminary entries of Kunbi. More than 65 lakh records were examined. Out of which, there is the entry of Kunbi on 5,000 documents. The team is examining old documents from eight districts like Hakka Nondani, Shetvara Pustak, Pravesh Nirgam Utala, Khasrapatra and Charsalapatra.