65 Sambhajinagar students clear CA Final, Top ranks secured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Over 65 students from the city cleared the prestigious CA Final Exam, results of which were announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on December 26. This success adds a proud chapter to Sambhajinagar's academic achievements.

A total of 580 students from the city appeared for the CA Final Exam, out of which 122 students successfully passed. In Group I, 38 out of 223 students succeeded, while in Group II, 28 out of 112 cleared the test. Among those who attempted both groups, 24 out of 245 passed both sections. Chairperson of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch CA Rupali Bothara, congratulated the successful candidates and welcomed them into the Chartered Accountants’ fraternity. Branch vice chairman CA Mahesh Indani, secretary CA Amol Godha, WICASA chairman CA Kedar Pande, Immediate Past Chairman CA Ganesh Bhalerao and past Chairman CA Yogesh Agrawal, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the newly qualified Chartered Accountants. CA Rudransh Umesh Sharma, son of Central Council Member CA Umesh Sharma, secured the 1st Rank in the city. He was followed by CA Mithil Patel in 2nd place, CA Gaurav Gadekar in 3rd, CA Tejas Pande in 4th, and CA Venkatesh Rampurkar in 5th. The success of these students reflects their determination and sets an inspiring example for future aspirants.

----------(ADD)---------------