659 candidates to contest civic elections; while 161 opted out

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the last day to withdraw nominations for six municipal councils and one nagar panchayat in the district, 161 candidates pulled out of the race. This includes 149 candidates for councillor posts and 12 for president posts, totaling 161. After the withdrawals, 659 candidates remain in the fray, 42 for president and 617 for councillor posts. No constituency in the district is seeing an unopposed election.

Some candidates have approached the courts, so the final list of candidates will be confirmed after hearings by November 26. For now, 659 candidates will contest, making it a politically charged battle. After scrutiny, attempts have been made to persuade opponents to withdraw their nominations to secure an easy win. Some have succeeded. By the end of November 21, 659 candidates will test their political fortunes.

Campaign frenzy begins

Candidates have kicked off an aggressive campaign. They are visiting voters door-to-door, planning election strategies, and actively engaging in political discussions. Candidates are meeting voters in villages, fields, and even at weddings. Overall, the rural areas of the district will see a heavy campaign presence. There is no alliance (mahāyuti) formed anywhere, so a very intense and competitive campaign is expected.

Upcoming Election Schedule

November 26: Symbol allotment

December 2: Voting

December 3: Counting

Candidates in the election fray

Municipal Council President Candidates Councillor Candidates

Sillod...7...89

Kannad...4...86

Paithan..6...145

Vaijapur..3..79

Gangapur....6..90

Khuldabad..9..73

Phulambri..7...55

Total...42...617