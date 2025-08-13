6,591 loudspeakers removed from 1,906 places of worship in a month

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a month-long crackdown on noise pollution, police removed 6,591 loudspeakers from 1,906 places of worship across the city. Of these, 5,622 illegal devices were taken down from 937 major religious sites. At the remaining 969 sites, only one loudspeaker was allowed per location.

Police commissioner Pravin Pawar said the drive was peaceful and credited citizens’ cooperation for its success. Acting on High Court guidelines issued in January and directives from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, CP Pawar launched the campaign in July, directing station in-charges to coordinate with religious bodies and ensure compliance.This was confirmed by DCP (crime branch) Ratnakar Navale and special branch inspector Avinash Aghav.

City’s religious sites: 1,093 temples, 545 mosques, 149 Buddhist Viharas, 74 dargahs, 41 churches, and 4 gurudwaras.

Rules: Police permission is mandatory for loudspeakers; none allowed between 10 pm and 6 am; noise must stay within 55 decibels during allowed hours. Limits vary by area: 75/70 (industrial), 65/55 (commercial), 55/45 (residential), 50/40 (silence zones).

Enforcement: DGP Rashmi Shukla has ordered police to file cases with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board for violations and submit monthly reports by every 5th. Permissions require proof of property ownership, building approval, and no-objection certificates. Loudspeakers in open spaces, on trees, or on illegal structures are banned. Flying squads will monitor compliance, and inspectors will be held accountable for any unauthorised devices.