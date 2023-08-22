65th foundation day of university to be celebrated today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Various programmes will be organised on the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on August 23 to celebrate the 65th foundation day.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will hoist the university flag on the lawns near the main building at 10.30 am. The main programme will be organised at the main auditorium at 11 am. Former chief secretary of the state and veteran gazetted officer J P Dnage (admission regulatory training) will be the chief guest while VC Dr Yeole will preside. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, and management council members Dr Gajanan Sanap and Dr Ankush Kadam will also grace the event.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and Director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan appealed to all to attend the programme.

Jeevan Sadhna Award to actress Madhu Kambikar

The university will present the Jeevan Sadhan Award to prominent actress and folk artist Madhu Kambikar after the main function.