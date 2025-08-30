6.69 pc candidates qualify M-SET

--Lowest in Marathi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 6.69 candidates were declared qualified in Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (M-SET), the result of which was announced on Saturday evening.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University conducted the 40th M-SET at 18 centres in both Maharashtra and Goa on June 15.

A total of 90,366 candidates appeared for the test in 32 subjects under the faculties of Arts, Science, Social Sciences, Commerce, Law, Management, Education and Physical Education. Of them, 6,050 were declared successful. The percentage of passing is 6.59.

Highest cut-off in Urdu



There was a highest cut-off of marks in the Urdu subject (71.33% pc) while the lowest was in Marathi (50.67%) for the general category. The cut-off of subjects is as follows;

Hindi (61.33), English (58.67), Sanskrit (64), History (58.67), Economics (59.33)

Political Science (67.33), Library and Information Science (58.67), Mass Communication and

Journalism (60.67). The M-SET is an eligibility test for Assistant Professor for Maharashtra and Goa States.

Some imp instructions for candidates

Some of the important instructions for the candidates are as follows;

--The e-certificate is being made available to all qualified candidates. They can download it from the link (http://setexam.unipune.ac.in).

--Mistakes made in the online application form can be corrected on payment of Rs 500 with relevant evidence by online mode (http://setexam.unipune.ac.in/Certificate Correction).

--As stated in the e-certificate, it is the sole responsibility of the employer to verify

eligibility documents at the time of appointment. So, candidates do not need to submit eligibility documents to get the e-certificate.