66th convocation ceremony of Bamu to be held on Jan 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 66th convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will be held at the main auditorium at 11 am on January 5, 2026.

Governor and Chancellor of the universities, Acharya Devvrat, will preside over the function and Director of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER, Pune) Dr Sunil Bhagwat will be present as the chief guest.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Phulari, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Director of the Board of the Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr B N Dole, Deans of all four faculties and all members of the Management Council will also grace the event.

Governor Acharya Devvrat will be visiting the university for the first time. While IISER director Dr Sunil Bhagwat will deliver the convocation address. The degrees will be awarded in this convocation function to those who passed the examination in October-November 2024 and March-April 2025.

“Degrees will be given away to the students who have obtained a diploma, graduate, postgraduate in both these examinations and researchers who have obtained MPhil, Ph.D from 23 February 2025 to date,” said the BoEE director, Dr B N Dole.

The office of BoEE has appealed to the degree holders regarding the convocation ceremony.

Graduates will be awarded the degrees in person and absence need to submit application forms along with all the necessary documents. The last date of submission of the degree application form in the Examination Department of the University is December 21. More information is available on the university website. This will be the third convocation of Dr Vijay Fulari after assuming office as VC. The first convocation ceremony (64th) of his career was held at the auditorium on June 13, 2024, followed by the 65th convocation organised on 22 February 2025.