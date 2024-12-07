68 persons donate blood on Mahaparinirvan Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 68 units of blood were collected in a blood donation camp held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday under ‘Samteche Yuva Parva: Bhimotsav-2024’ as part of Mahaparinirvan Din. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari and writer Shahu Patole graced the event.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Dasu Vaidya, Dr Kailas Pathrikar, Dr Sanjay Shide, Dr Prakash Ingle were also present. The camp was organised in collaboration with Jalna District Hospital Blood Bank and HDFC.

A total of 68 people donated blood between 10 am and 4 am. Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar started the camp by donating blood.

Arun Dhotre, Ganesh Dhepale, Mangesh Bhosale, Raju Rathod and others from Government Hospital Blood Bank made efforts for the camp.