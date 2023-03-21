69 K objections filed against city’s renaming

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 69,000 objections were filed with the divisional commissioner's office until Tuesday against the city’s naming. The State Government has allowed submitting objections and suggestions against the renaming up to March 27.

Meanwhile, a message stating that Tuesday was the last date for submission of the objection went viral.

So, there was a huge rush at the inward-outward section of the divisional commissioner's office today to submit the objections and suggestions. Around 24,000 objects were filed on a single day today, taking its total up to 69,000. Not just from the district or Marathwada, objections against the renaming were sent from across the State. Some of them were sent by post or email. The last date for objections filing is March 27.