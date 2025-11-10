6th CMIA CEO conclave on November 20 to focus on Marathwada’s industrial future

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) will organize the 6th edition of its flagship CEO Conclave on November 20 at Hotel Hyatt Place, opposite Chikalthana Airport. The one-day event will bring together nearly 200 entrepreneurs, CEOs, policymakers, and industry experts to deliberate on the future of Marathwada’s industrial ecosystem.

Investment and Policy Advisor to the Government of Maharashtra Kaustubh Dhavse, will be the Chief Guest. The conclave will also feature prominent industry leaders including CEO & director, Sumit Mittal of JSW Greentec Pvt. Ltd. , managing director Padma Bhushan Suchitra Ella of Bharat Biotech International, and managing director, Yogesh Agrawal of Ajanta Pharma. The conference will host expert-led sessions on EV and Green Mobility, White Goods Manufacturing, Skill Development in AI and Automation, Cybersecurity, and Intellectual Property Protection.

The conclave will revolve around three key themes:

• Resilient Marathwada – Building strength through industrial challenges and progress.

• Relevant Marathwada – Positioning the region in the global supply chain.

• Ready Marathwada – Preparing industries for future opportunities.

The event is being led by president, Utsav Machhar CMIA, secretary Mihir Soundalgekar , coordinator Hrishikesh Gawali, and co-coordinator Ankit Kale. The conclave aims to strengthen collaboration between industry and government, setting a new direction for Marathwada’s sustainable and innovation-driven growth.