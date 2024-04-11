6th ‘Run for Equality’ marathon to be held on April 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The sixth edition of the ‘Run For Equality’ marathon has been organised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 14, to mark 133rd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar.

The Marathon is being organised by Dr Ambedkar Medicose Association (DAMA), All India Doctors for Equality and Agitation (AIDEA), MSEB Engineers Association and PES Parivartan Group. Inspired by Dr Ambedkar's writings on fighting social injustice, the marathon aims to bring people together and promote equality. This year's run will start at 5:50 am from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University Gate. This Marathon is divided into two categories - 5 km and 10 km run.

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth, deputy commissioner of police Nitin Bagate, deputy collector Suchita Shinde, Smart City deputy CEO Ravindra Jogdand, GMCH dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and assistant director SAI Sumedh Tarodekar will flag off this marathon. Winners will receive cash prizes up to Rs 50,000, trophies, and certificates. All participants will get medals, refreshments, and energy drinks. Organizers encourage maximum participation to promote both physical and social well-being.

Encouraged to donate book and pen

The organisers said that instead of registration fee, participants are encouraged to donate a notebook and pen to support underprivileged students.