7, 430 EVMs to be required for polling

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The voting will be held in nine Assembly Constituencies of the district on November 20. A total of 6, 199 BU (Ballet Unit) will be required for the poll. The administration has to keep 7,430 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ready with 20 per cent reserved machines. Nearly 4, 239 VVPAT will be ready for the voting process. The voter lists for the Assembly elections were finalised. The district has 32.2 lakh voters.

The administration has kept EVMs. The process of placing the order of candidates and ballot paper was completed. Deputy collector (Election) Devendra Katke informed that 18 engineers of Bharat Electrical Limited completed this work.

The campaign for the Assembly elections will end on November 18. Polling officers and centre heads have been trained twice so far. Sufficient EVMs and VVPATs are available in the district. The EVMs have already been provided to all Assembly Constituencies.

Box

2 ballot units in 8 Constituencies

A total of 183 candidates are in the fray in the nine Constituencies of the district. A ballot unit holds the names of 16 candidates. However, with the exception of Vaijapur, the number of candidates is more in the remaining eight places. Therefore, two ballot units will be required at each centre for voting in the eight Constituencies. But, the control unit will be the same.

There are 16 candidates in Kannad Constituency. Their names fit on the same machine. But, since there is an option of NOTAe in the election, another ballot unit will have to be used in this Constituency only for NOTA.

Box

Constituency-wise requirement of EVMs

Constituency—number of EVMs

Sillod : 974

Kannad : 883

Phulambri : 893

Aurangabad Central : 768

Aurangabad West : 962

Aurangabad East : 792

Paithan : 842

Gangapur : 893

Vaijapur : 423

Total : 7430