7 accused in murder case remanded to 6 days of PCR

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In connection with the murder case in Khandala village, the local court on Saturday remanded all seven accused to six days of police custody.

The incident occurred on Thursday (12th) around 7.30 pm in front of the Agriculture College in Khandala village, where a dispute broke out between two groups of youths. During the altercation, some youths allegedly stabbed three others with knives. In the attack, Moin Mukhtar Shah (24) died on the spot, while Sheikh Abrar Arif Sheikh and Shoaib Aseem Pathan sustained serious injuries. Following the incident, the police arrested seven individuals: Gaurav Raju Anarthe, Akshay Suresh Pawar, Shekhar Laxman Nannaware, Nandu Popat Janrao, Shubham Kailas Jadhav, Amit Suresh Pawar, and Kunal Prabhakar Jejurkar. The accused were produced before the court on Saturday, which granted six days of police custody. The investigation is being led by Police Inspector Satyajit Taitwale.