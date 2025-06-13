7 booked for youth’s murder in Khandala, Vaijapur clash

Following the murder, tensions flared in Khandala and Vaijapur. Angry mobs set a shop ablaze, vandalized the sub-district hospital, and torched household items belonging to one accused in Bhaygaon. Police filed a case against seven individuals, including Gaurav Anarthe, Akshay Pawar, Shekhar Nannavare, Nandu Janrao, and three unidentified suspects based on complaint of Farid Shaikh. Shekhar and Nandu have been detained. Post-mortem was conducted Friday evening after special IG Virendra Singh addressed the victim’s family. Senior officers including SP Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional SP Annapurna Singh, SDPO Bhagwat Funde, PI Satyajit Taitwale, and former MP Imtiaz Jaleel visited the scene. PI Taitwale is leading the investigation.