7-day training prog concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The seven-day training programme on ‘Employability with Empathy for Girl Students’ jointly organised by the Department of English of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women, Naandi Foundation and Mahindra Pride Classroom concluded on Saturday. Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui.

Students gave their feedback about the training at the valedictory ceremony. The college applauded the efforts taken by the trainer, Shilpa Khune.

Among the departmental faculty heads Dr Nilofer Shakir, Dr Khan Mahlaqa, Dr Siddiqui Kahekasha and Dr Sana Siddiqui appreciated the students for their active and enthusiastic participation. Certificates were distributed to the students.

Dr Megha Rai (Department of Chemistry), Dr Kaneez Fatema, Dr Noorul Ain (Department of Urdu) and Dr Shahim Fatema (Department of Botany) were present.