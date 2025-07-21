7-day training program on Women Empowerment concludes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A seven-day training programme organised by Y B Chavan College of Pharmacy recently under the Mahindra Classroom Project (by Nandi Foundation) concluded here on Monday.

The programme aimed to foster essential professional skills among young women and prepare them for future career opportunities. A total of 65 girl students participated in the training, which was conducted by expert trainer Shilpa Khune.

The comprehensive sessions focused on soft skills, interview and communication skills, critical thinking, and the art of speaking--all designed to boost confidence, communication and employability. Principal Dr M H Dehghan and the members of the Industry-Institute Interaction Cell--Dr Swaroop Lahoti, Dr Jaiprakash Sangshetti, Sarfaraz Khan and Shaikh Shoaib took efforts for the success of the initiative.