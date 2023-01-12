7 students & teacher injured as bus dashes into truck

Aurangabad: A total of seven students and one teacher were injured when a mini bus carrying them towards Jalna via Aurangabad dashed a truck from behind near Isarwadi Phata in Limbejalgaon village of the district on Wednesday morning.

According to details, students and teachers of a Jalna-based private coaching class (eight to tenth standards) went on a picnic to Western Maharashtra and Kokan regions.

The students were returning to Jalna via Aurangabad by minibus (MH-20-DD-0700) after enjoying a picnic at Lonavala. The bus hit a truck from the rear at Isarwadi Phata at 6 am on Wednesday. A teacher and seven students were injured.

The names of only six students are available and they are, Rehana Shaikh (14 years), Aditya Gaikwad (16), Krishna Shelar (16), Prathamesh Kundle (13), Zara Ismail Khan (18) and Reshma Deshmukh (25). The name of the teacher is Gangala Saudagar (35, Jalna).

All the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Gangpur. After first aid, they were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital. The condition of all injured is stated to be stable. Waluj Police Station has taken note of the accident. PSI Sakharam Dilwale and ASI Salim Shaikh are on the case under the guidance of the PI of the police station Sachin Ingole.