7 tolas of gold stolen in house burglary

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: Gold ornaments of seven tolas were stolen in a house burglary which took place at Wadgaon Kolhati on Monday. Burglary in broad daylight created panic among residents.

According to details, Gulabrao Sahebrao Aade (39, Mhaismal, Yavatmal) along with his family lives at Wadgaon. He works in a company. Gulabrao Aade along with his wife went to attend a parents’ meeting at the school of his son, at 11.45 am on April 7. When he returned home, the lock of the door was missing. When he entered the house, he found items and goods scattered here and there.

After opening the locker of the cupboard, he found gold ornaments meeting. Burglars made off with 7 tolas of gold ornaments like necklace, chain, ring and tops. On receiving information, personnel of MIDC Waluj Police Station visited the spot. Police said that the case was not registered yet into this matter.