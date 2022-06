7 violently clash in police station

Aurangabad, June 16:

Seven persons violently clashed against each other over personal rivalry at Begumpura police station on Wednesday evening. A case has been registered based on the complaint lodged by police against transgender Soni Suhana Shaikh (22), Gujri Suhana Shaikh (30, Ranjangaon), Guddi Shaikh (27), Khushboo Shaikh (25, Maliwada), Swati Shaikh (29), Nikita Sona Shaikh (23, Fazalpura) and Sonali Sughna Shaikh (26, Satara area).