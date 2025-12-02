70 pc voter turnout in Gangapur; queues continued till 8 pm

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Gangapur Municipal Council recorded an average 70 per cent voter turnout for 18 seats across 10 prabhags by 8 pm on Tuesday. Voting remained peaceful at all centres, and no untoward incidents were reported, the election administration said.

Elections in Prabhag 4B and 6B were postponed, so polling was held for the remaining 10 prabhags. Voting began at 7.30 am. There were six candidates contesting for the post of municipal council president and 79 candidates in the fray for councillor seats. Due to the cold weather, the response in the morning session was slightly low, but the situation changed post-noon. Large numbers of men and women voters turned out at the polling stations. By 3.30 pm, the turnout had reached 42.25 pc.

Voting took place peacefully at all 33 polling stations in the city. No untoward incidents occurred during the polling. Police had deployed tight security across the city in view of the elections.

Queues till 7 pm

Although polling was officially scheduled to end at 5.30 pm, long queues were seen at many polling booths. As a result, voting continued until 7 pm at some centres. Out of a total of 29,287 voters in the city, 20,500 exercised their franchise, actively participating in the democratic process.