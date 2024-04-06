70-year-old walks again after successful ankle surgery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 70-year-old woman who fractured her ankle in a fall at home is back on her feet after a successful surgery at the district civil hospital. The remarkable aspect was that the surgery, which involved implanting an artificial ball in the ankle joint, was performed free of charge.

Doctors at the hospital performed the complex surgery on April 4. The two-hour procedure was led by Dr Karthik Rasane under the guidance of civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle. Anesthesiologist Dr Chetan Chaudhary and staff nurse Meena Pote were also part of the team.

Walked on the second day

The patient, whose name was not disclosed, impressed everyone by starting to walk just a day after the surgery. This minimally invasive procedure is typically expensive in private hospitals, costing anywhere between Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000. However, it was done for free in the civil hospital.

Diet is important for bone health

Dr Karthik Rasane said that it is important to include green leafy vegetables, calcium, and vitamin D-rich foods in the diet, along with regular exercise. This can help prevent bone loss, which often becomes a concern after the age of 45, especially for women.