700 Haj pilgrims leave for Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The pilgrims started flying for the holy Haj pilgrimage from the district. A maximum of 700 pilgrims left for Mumbai in 22 buses on Saturday. Relatives thronged the Haj House in Kille-Aark to see off the pilgrims.

The Khidmat-e-Hujjaj Committee said that the pilgrims were sent as per their flight schedule in Mumbai. The Haj will be performed in June. Pilgrims have started leaving for the pilgrimage from the district for the past few days.

This year, the Haj Committee received a large quota of pilgrims. Due to this, all the pilgrims on the waiting list got a chance to go on the pilgrimage. Arrangements were made at Haj House for the departure of 1,090 pilgrims from the district.

A total of 700 Haj pilgrims were sent on Saturday as their flight was scheduled to depart on Sunday from Mumbai. The pilgrims left in three phases, morning, afternoon and night. This arrangement was made through private travel.

The pilgrims will leave for Jeddah on Sunday morning and evening. A total of 81 pilgrims from the district have chosen Hyderabad airport to go on pilgrimage. The Haj Committee informed that the pilgrims would leave on May 28.