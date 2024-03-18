700-mm pipeline gets damaged twice in 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, the 700–mm size pipeline supplying water to the old city has damaged, near Pharola Pumphouse, on Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the damage has taken place at the same spot for the second time in the last 24 hours.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) undertook the repairing work on a war footing basis and the task will be continued till late in the evening.

It may be noted that a leakage in the pipeline took place at Pharola on Sunday. The CSMC has completed the repair, but the pipeline got damaged on Monday at the same place. Meanwhile, the leakage was big. As a result, the CSMC without stopping the water supply tried to seal the leakage, but was in vain. Hence the water supply was stopped at 4 pm. The water in the pipeline was emptied by evening. The civic personnel, however, are facing inconvenience due to the roots of the trees, said the executive engineer K M Phalak.

The repair work will continue till late in the evening. Later on, the lifting of water from the dam will start on Tuesday morning. Hence there will be no water supply in many parts of the old city on Tuesday, said Phalak.

Pipeline burst raises eyebrows?

In reply to an allegation made that the pipeline was damaged or it was damaged intentionally, Phalak said, “ This could not happen. The condition of both pipelines is very pitiable. Hence the civic officials already had to face hardship in maintaining the water supply through these old pipelines.”