700-mm pipeline valve damaged; water supply to disrupt on Wednesday!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city water supply is facing hurdles each day for the past many days. On Tuesday, when the work of a new water supply scheme was underway, the valve of the 700 mm main old pipeline got damaged, on Paithan Road, at 10 am. In addition, the power supply of Jayakwadi Pump House was disrupted for sometime, therefore, the water lifting was halted through both the main pipelines (700 mm and 1400 mm). Hence the water supply of the city is likely to be affected partially on Wednesday.

The works to lay the 900 mm new pipeline was underway when the JCB dashed the old pipeline this morning. The repairing of the damaged valve was continued till 2 pm. Later on, the power supply of the pump house was disrupted at 2.15 pm and restored after 10 minutes.

Later on, the power supply was again disrupted at 8 pm. The power supply was restored through a changeover by MSEDCL. Meanwhile, the functioning of both the water pipelines was defunct during this period. Hence the supply of water will be going to affect tomorrow, it is learnt.