700-mm size old pipeline deserts old city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 700-mm size old pipeline supplying water to the old city got damaged after the jaw of a JCB deployed by a private company Shrihari Associates hit the pipeline near Gevrai Tanda on Wednesday at 11.30 am.

It may be noted that the old pipeline has completed its lifespan and frequently witnesses leakages due to fluctuations in water supply pressure or any other technical reasons. Today morning, when the jaw of JCB touched the old pipeline, it got burst and a large quantity of water got wasted through the sudden leakage.

Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials undertook the task of repairing the damage on a war footing. The water supply has been stopped. Hence many parts of the city which were to receive water in their taps went dry on Wednesday and the situation will remain the same on Thursday as well.

It may be noted that the task of laying a 900-mm size pipeline to replace the 700-mm size old pipeline is underway. The work is going on under the supervision of the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). It so happened that when the damage occurred today morning, the contractor’s staff tried to overcome the damage, but they could not do so.

Hence, the CSMC’s executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi along with his team comprising deputy engineers Kiran Dhande and M M Baviskar, junior engineers Ashish Wani and Suhas Lehade and the staff of Noor Construction Company reached Gevrai Tanda and undertook the task.

Meanwhile, many parts of the city failed to get water in their taps on Wednesday. The situation will be more or less the same on Thursday. The CSMC has planned to supply water to residents tomorrow who were supposed to get it today.