7,000 Birth–death certificates issued by GMCH cancelled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A decision has been taken to cancel 7,214 birth and death certificates issued by the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). All these certificates were issued after a delay of more than one year, but permission from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, which is mandatory in such cases, was not obtained. Hence, these certificates are now being cancelled. Of these, 2,100 certificates have already been cancelled, and the remaining cancellations are in process.

A birth or death certificate must be issued within 30 days. However, in GMCH many relatives come after a year. For issuing a certificate after one year, SDM approval is compulsory. But without this approval, 7,214 birth and death certificates were issued between November 1, 2023 and September 15, 2025. As per the government’s directive, these certificates are being cancelled. A fresh application process will now be required for all of them.

90% Birth certificates

Among the cancelled certificates, 90% are birth certificates. GMCH has now started a facility to issue certificates immediately after birth.

Who will collect the cancelled certificates?

A decision will soon be taken regarding who will retrieve the cancelled certificates. It will be decided whether the police should collect them or whether the hospital administration itself will do it.

Not bogus certificates, only procedure not followed

The cancelled certificates are not fake; only the mandatory procedure was not followed while issuing them. Hence, they are being cancelled and taken back. After a fresh application process, new certificates will be issued.

— Dr. Shivaji Sukre, dean GMCH