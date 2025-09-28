709 students receive degrees at MGM Institute of Health Sciences convocation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM Institute of Health Sciences awarded degrees to 709 students across undergraduate and postgraduate programs at a convocation held on September 28, at MGM Sports Stadium. Programs included MBBS, BPT, Post-Basic BSc, BSc Allied Health Sciences, MSc NPCC, MPT, MSc AHS/MHA, MSc Medical, MD, MS, and Super Specialty courses.

Executive Director of the International Center for Research on Women Asia Dr. Ravi Verma, was the chief guest. Other dignitaries in attendance included Vice President of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Trust Dr. P. M. Jadhav , Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shashank Dalvi, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nitin Kadam, and Executive Council members Dr. Amardeep Kadam, Dr. Praveen Shingare, Dr. Madhura Shree, among others.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Verma praised the students for their dedication, highlighting the importance of healthcare beyond treating diseases, emphasizing care, respect, and responsibility. He also noted the growing challenges in the sector, including mental health and suicide prevention.

Undergraduate degree recipients included 260 MBBS, 2 BPT, 18 Post-Basic BSc, and 143 BSc Allied Health Sciences students. Postgraduate degree recipients included 7 MSc NPCC, 25 MPT, 48 MSc AHS/MHA, 52 MSc Medical, 150 MD/MS, and 4 Super Specialty students.

Seventeen students were honored with gold and Vice-Chancellor medals for academic excellence, with three students receiving two gold medals each.

The ceremony began with lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana, followed by the national anthem, and was conducted by Dr. Anupriya Maharshi. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shashank Dalvi delivered the opening address, congratulating students for their achievements and encouraging them to contribute positively to India’s healthcare sector.