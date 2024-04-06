718 researchers registered for Ph D course work; highest candidates registered for English

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 718 researchers have registered for Ph D coursework within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) made the Ph D coursework compulsory as per its guidelines issued in 2009 and 2016. Those who get admission to Ph D will have to complete the coursework compulsorily. With the spread of Covt, the university decided to hold the coursework online from 2022. As per the instructions of Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, it will be organised online. The Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), the office of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Bamu under the guidance of Pro-VC will conduct online classes, beginning on April 8.

A total of 718 candidates from 40 subjects in four- faculties of Commerce and Mangement, Science and Technology, Humanities and Interdisciplinary-registered for training course.

The highest number of candidates who have registered for the course are from English subject while the lowest, that is, one is from Social Work subject. The researchers were divided into 21 groups.

After the course, the participants will have to appear for the two papers.

The first is common for candidates of all faculties while the second paper is based on the subject of the candidate. Course coordinator Dr Sachin Deshmukh, BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali, director of MMTTC Dr Satish Patil, and its assistant director Dr Mohd Abdul Raffey are making efforts for the training.