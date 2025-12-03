71st National Convention of ABVP held in Dehradun

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The 71st National Convention of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was held in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, recently, in an enthusiastic atmosphere.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Pradeshmantri Vaibhavi Dhivre said that former ISRO Chairman Dr S Somnath inaugurated the convention, which was held in the presence of thousands of members.

Raghuraj Tiwari was elected as the National President of ABVP while Dr Virendrasinh Solanki was elected as the National General Secretary for the year 2025-26. Five important proposals were unanimously passed by combining the issues raised in various discussions at the convention.

Dhivare also said that the proposals include adequate financial provision to unify the education system, serious consideration of the national security threat posed by Bangladeshi infiltration, an active role of society in preventing man-made natural disasters, the need for organised social power against divisive tendencies in the country, and a decisive role of youth at the centre of social transformation.

The convention concluded with ‘Vande Mataram’ and the hoisting of the flag. She also said that a total of 22 representatives from Deogiri Prant, including 5 female students and 17 male students, were present for this convention. Mahanagar Mantri Chinmay Mahale and Media Coordinator Shubham Bhosale were also present at this briefing.