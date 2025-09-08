73 colleges asked to be away from admission process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University made a list of 73 postgraduate colleges public, where students should not take admission to the first year for the academic year 2025026.

It may be noted that the university administration barred 113 PG colleges from the admission process following the recommendations of the Academic Council (AC) in July, after conducting an inspection of the 187 PG colleges within its jurisdiction.

Each approved college should have infrastructure, facilities and approved full-time teaching staff as per the norms. A total of 113 colleges failed to follow the norms. Following this, the administration set up various committees and carried out the inspections of PG institutes.

The panels submitted the reports. The colleges had remarks like ‘recommended and not-recommended’ which were tabled in the July months Academic Council meeting. The Council members recommended barring colleges from the admissions process for the first year if they receive negative remarks in the inspection.

A total of 113 colleges and courses had negative remarks. Their intake was frozen and they were barred from admitting students for the first year. They were allowed to present their side on the remarks with documents. Of them, 40 colleges succeeded in clearing the shortcomings. After this, 73 colleges had ‘non-recommended’ remarks for one or many colleges.

Bamu said that the banned colleges would be held fully if they admit any students illegally for the new academic year.