73 K Graduates registered as voters in M’wada

3.73 L registered last time

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Nearly 73,000 voters have registered for the Marathwada Graduates Constituency election in the division. The last date for voter registration is November 6. The number of votes in the 2020 elections had crossed 3.73 lakh.

This time around, the registration seems to have been affected due to the lack of awareness by the administration in voter registration. Although there is a possibility of getting an extension for registration.

It is not likely that the number will increase until the administration undertakes a registration campaign like in the last election.

The Election Commission announced the voter registration programme on September 30, 2025. A total of 130 officers, including Sub-Divisional Officers and Tehsildars, were appointed as Assistant Electoral Officers in the division. Similarly, 106 designated officers were also appointed. This includes Deputy District Election Officer, Nayab Tehsildar, and Assistant Commissioner of Municipal Corporation. A total of 245 officers were appointed for voter registration. For the first time, there is no enthusiasm in voter registration, even though offline and online registration facilities are available.

Registration due to follow-up

In 2020, the election programme for the Graduate Constituency was started during the tenure of the then Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar. Former gazette officer Dr Ashok Kolhe said that he had put the entire administrative system to work for the registration of graduate voters. Due to this, voter registration was good. Dr Kolhe appealed to the graduates to register as voters.