7.4 L farmers waiting for compensation in M’wada; damaged crops assessment completed

Aurangabad, Aug 17:

Kharif crops spread on 4.45 lakh hectares of land were damaged in Marathwada because of heavy rainfall in July month.

The administration completed panchnamas of the crops losses. The damaged crop figure is increasing daily due to frequent heavy rain. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on August 10 announced that he would give double compensation on the basis of NDRF criteria.

As per the announcement, the division will need approximately Rs 800 crore for compensation.

The farmers are in despair as panchnamas were completed, but the financial compensation is still on paper.

The Kharif season crops spread on 4.45 lakh hectares of land belong to 7.4 lakh farmers in the eight districts of the region and have been waiting for Government assistance.

Similarly, 1600 hectares of land in 32 villages were washed away due to flooding. Jalna, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed and Latur districts suffered more losses.

Crop damage has increased following rains in the last week, therefore, the number of affected farmers has increased by 1 lakh.

Kharif season has been affected due to heavy rains and floods in the region for the past four years. This year, nearly 15 per cent of the crop in the agricultural area of the division was damaged in July itself.

Crops spread on 36.52 lakh hectares of land were damaged during the whole monsoon season last year. The Government provided Rs 3,585.42 crores as financial aid to 44.47 lakh farmers of the region.

144 mm excess rain

The eight districts of the region have received 83 per cent rainfall until today compared to the annual average. The annual average rainfall of the region is 679.5 mm while it was expected up to 426 mm to date. But, it received 570 mm of rainfall. This means there is excess144 mm rainfall.

After 109 mm rainfall, the annual average of the division will be completed. There are 44 days of monsoon left, and if there is more than average rainfall during this period, the region will have to face the crisis of wet drought this year as well.