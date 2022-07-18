75 % Jayakwadi reservoir filled with water

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 18:

The Jayakwadi reservoir has filled up to 75 percent in July itself, thanks to satisfactory rain in Nashik and Ahmednagar districts. It is likely that the water will be released from the dam.

The water from the dams at Nashik and Ahmednagar is released and hence the Jayakwadi reservoir has received an ample amount of water. On Monday, the dam filled up to 74% at 2 pm and more than 75 % in the evening. Presently, 36,206 cusec water continued to pour in thereafter. If the water storage goes over 79 per cent, the water from the dam will have to be released, said. executive engineer Prashant Jadhav.

On July 11, the water storage of the dam was just 33 per cent. However, due to heavy rain in the upper dam areas, the water from the dams of Nashik and Nagar was released due to which the water storage in Jayakwadi dam raised to 75 per cent now. The inflow of the water on July 12 was 45,976 cusec and on July 18 the inflow was 36,206 cusec.

The water is likely to be released from the dam from Tuesday onwards. The people residing along the banks of the Godawari River have been made alert. A draft of the water storage in the Jayakwadi dam from June 15 to October 15 has been prepared. If the water storage is more than the sanctioned storage, then the water will be released from the dam. As per the draft, the water storage between July 15 and August 1 should not be more than 79.11 %. Considering the inflow of water in the dam, the storage will go above 79 per cent. When the storage will cross this level, the same amount of water flowing in the dam will be released, informed deputy divisional engineer Ashok Chavan.

Date - Dam filled (%) - Inflow of water (cusec)

July 12 - 40% - 45,936

July 13 - 50% - 74833

July 14 - 54.70% - 62,000

July 15 - 60.92% - 40,001

July 16 - 66 % - 46,664

July 17 - 70% - 41,357

July 18 - 75% - 36,206