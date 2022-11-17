75 nomination papers filed for 2nd phase of the Senate, 15 for Academic Council elections

Aurangabad:

A total of 75 nomination papers were filed for the second phase of Senate elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University until Thursday. A total of 15 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Academic Council polls.

The first phase of elections for the 10 seats of Senate-Graduate will be conducted on November 26. The election for the 29 seats in the second phase of the Senate will be held through the remaining collegiums.

A total of 10 seats will be elected from each Principals and College Teachers collegiums while there are six seats in the Management Representatives category and three seats are from University Teachers collegium.

A total of 75 nomination papers including 54 from college teachers, 11 from Management Representatives, and eight from principals categories were filed for these seats. A total of eight candidates will be elected through the Academic Council.

The last date for filing nomination papers is November 19 while elections will be conducted on December 10. The counting of votes will be done on December 13.

63 file nomination for BoS

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that 63 aspirants filed nomination papers for the election of the Board of Studies. Deputy registrar Dr Vishnu Karhale, desk officer Arjun Khandre, Sanjay Lamb, Dr Shrikant Mane and others are working for a successful election process.